New Election Commission sworn in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bangladesh's newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin, and four other commissioners were sworn in on Sunday. Their appointment comes nearly three months after the resignation of the previous commission, following the toppling of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime in a student-led mass upsurge.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office to the new commission at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge at a ceremony joined by the top court judges and concerned officials.

The swearing-in ceremony was staged days after a search committee appointed by the interim government of Muhammad Yunus recommended the names of the new Election Commission chief and members who previously served as civil servants, military officers and lower judiciary judges.