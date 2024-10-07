Burglar caught cooking dinner and tidying up for victim

A woman was shocked to find that her home had been broken into by a burglar who not only hung out her washing and put away her shopping but also prepared a meal on her stove.

Damian Wojnilowicz, 36, was sentenced to 22 months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday for this peculiar burglary in Monmouthshire that occurred on July 16.

According to BBC report, Upon returning from work, the woman discovered items moved around her garden, her recycling bin emptied, and a note left by the burglar that read: "Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch."

In court, it was revealed that Wojnilowicz had refilled the bird feeders and rearranged her plant pots. Inside her home, he removed shoes from their packaging and placed the packaging in the recycling bin. He cooked a meal using ingredients from the woman's cupboard, rearranged items in the fridge, and discarded some kitchen utensils. Notably, he had drunk a bottle of wine, which he left in the rack, and even cleaned the floor with a mop and bucket that he left out.

The woman found a glass and bottle opener alongside an open bottle of red wine and a bowl of sweets on her living room table. A neighbor reported seeing someone hanging out washing, leading to further concern.

In her victim statement, the woman expressed her anxiety following the incident, stating, "For two weeks until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety. I worried if it was someone who knew me, if I was being targeted, and I felt too scared to stay in my own home, opting to stay with a friend." reported BBC

A second burglary took place on July 29 at another residence, where the male homeowner received a CCTV alert showing Wojnilowicz on his property. He was found using the shower in a summerhouse, consuming food and drinks, and leaving the hot tub dirty. When confronted by the homeowner’s son-in-law, Wojnilowicz appeared intoxicated and was asked to leave, but he was later arrested. DNA evidence linked him to the earlier burglary.

The second victim described feeling "sick, horrified, and useless" upon discovering the intrusion.

Wojnilowicz's defense attorney, Tabitha Walker, noted that he was homeless at the time and struggling with various issues. She stated he was remorseful for his actions and the distress he caused.

During sentencing, Recorder Christian Jowett remarked, "This was a significant intrusion into their homes." Wojnilowicz, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and has a criminal history that includes common assault and public order offenses.