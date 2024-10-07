France's budget will 'fully' adhere to EU rules

BRUSSELS: France's budget for 2025 will "fully" be in line with the European Union's new spending rules, Finance Minister Antoine Armand vowed, ahead of his first meeting with EU counterparts on Monday.

The new minister will present the national budget on Thursday, which Paris hopes will tackle France's "colossal" debt through spending cuts and new taxes.

"We have prepared a budget to strengthen the country's financial and national sovereignty," Armand said during a media briefing, adding that respecting EU rules is "a question of international credibility".

Brussels has already rebuked France for breaking budget rules, placing the country in a formal procedure in July because its deficit is above three percent.