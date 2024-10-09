UK doctor pleads guilty to attempted murder of mother's partner with fake COVID jab

Thomas Kwan, a 53-year-old doctor, has admitted to attempting to murder his mother's long-term partner by posing as a community nurse and injecting him with a toxic substance disguised as a COVID vaccine.

According to The Guardian, Kwan injected Patrick O’Hara, 72, with a life-threatening chemical in what prosecutors have called “one of the most elaborate criminal plots in recent memory.” His motive was to inherit his mother's estate upon her death, as revealed in Newcastle Crown Court.

Initially denying the charges, Kwan changed his plea on Monday as the prosecution presented its case. Once a respected doctor in Sunderland, Kwan devised a complex plan to murder O’Hara at his mother’s home on January 22.

Over several months, he used shell companies, counterfeit documents, and elaborate disguises to gain access to O’Hara. The prosecutor, Peter Makepeace KC, stated that Kwan had an "encyclopaedic knowledge" of poisons and had researched ways to evade detection.

Kwan's scheme began when he contacted O’Hara last November, claiming he was eligible for a home-visit COVID booster jab due to his age. Makepeace noted that O’Hara, unaware of the ruse, welcomed the initiative. Reported The Guardian

On the day of the incident, Kwan arrived at his mother’s house dressed in a long coat, flat cap, surgical gloves, and a medical mask. He conducted a 45-minute examination of O’Hara, even checking his mother’s blood pressure when asked. Using broken English with an Asian accent, Kwan insisted O’Hara needed a booster, despite him having received one just three months prior.

After administering the injection, O’Hara experienced immediate pain, prompting Kwan to reassure him that a reaction was common before hastily leaving. The next day, O’Hara’s arm had blistered and was severely discolored. Hospital staff were baffled, eventually diagnosing him with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease. He required surgery to remove part of his arm and spent weeks in intensive care.

CCTV footage helped trace Kwan's movements, leading police to identify him as a suspect. Further investigation revealed lethal chemicals, including arsenic and liquid mercury, stored in his detached garage. Among the items found were castor beans, which can be used to produce the chemical weapon ricin.

While Kwan never disclosed the specific poison he used, police initially suspected ricin. A Ministry of Defence expert suggested iodomethane, primarily used as a fumigant pesticide, was more likely. Jurors learned that this case may represent the first known instance of someone being injected with iodomethane.

Kwan had even devised two backup plans in case the COVID booster jab scheme failed. One involved a letter from a fictitious organization promising O'Hara free drinks and meals in recognition of his contributions to the community.

The plot stemmed from Kwan's resentment towards O'Hara, whom his mother, Jenny Leung, had named in her will as the person entitled to stay in her home. This decision strained their relationship, leading to an incident in November 2022 when police were called after Kwan entered her home uninvited.

Kwan's obsession with money was highlighted in court, with evidence showing he had installed spyware on his mother’s laptop to monitor her finances. While he admitted to administering a noxious substance, he claimed his intention was merely to cause mild pain.

DCI Jason Henry of Northumbria Police condemned Kwan’s actions as “utterly despicable,” noting that O'Hara had endured a horrific ordeal that would alter his life forever. The Crown Prosecution Service characterized the case as one of the most intricate criminal plots in recent memory, stressing the catastrophic impact on O'Hara's health.

Mrs. Justice Lambert indicated that Kwan would face a “substantial” prison sentence at his hearing scheduled for October 17.