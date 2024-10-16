Kenya Senate begins impeachment trial of deputy president

NAIROBI: Kenya's Senate on Wednesday launched the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after the embattled politician lost yet another court bid to stop the process.

In a historic move last week, the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, voted overwhelmingly to impeach Gachagua on 11 charges including corruption and abuse of office.

The 59-year-old has denied all the allegations and will continue to serve in his role until the Senate decides whether to approve his removal.

The upper house began meeting last week, but started examining the motion on Wednesday, initially behind closed doors.

A decision is expected late on Thursday.

"The fight of his life," was the front-page headline on Kenya's leading Daily Nation newspaper.

A total of 282 MPs in the 349-member National Assembly on October 9 voted to impeach Gachagua, more than the two-thirds required.

The motion accused him of corruption, insubordination, undermining the government and practising ethnically divisive politics, among a host of other charges.

Unlike the process in the lower house, where MPs voted on the entire motion, senators will consider each separate charge in what is expected to be a lengthy examination of the accusations facing the deputy president.

Gachagua -- who was attending Wednesday's session -- or his defence will have an opportunity to cross-examine his accusers as well as present opening and closing statements, according to the Senate's order of business.