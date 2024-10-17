Adriana Brownlee: youngest woman to conquer the world’s 14 highest peaks

At just 23 years old, Adriana Brownlee has etched her name in mountaineering history, becoming the youngest woman to summit all 14 of the world’s peaks over 8,000 meters. Her incredible journey culminated on October 9, 2024, when she reached the 8,027-meter summit of Shishapangma in Tibet, becoming the second British climber to achieve this formidable feat.

Adriana's ambition has roots in her childhood. Growing up in south-west London, she set her sights on climbing the highest mountains from a young age. At eight, she wrote a school assignment declaring her desire to "be famous for climbing the highest mountain in the world." That dream became a reality in 2021 when she summited Mount Everest at the age of 20. This monumental climb sparked her resolve to tackle the remaining 13 peaks, setting her on a path of relentless pursuit.

As she approached the summit of Shishapangma, emotions surged. “I started to cry. I hadn’t reached the summit yet, but I knew it was going to happen,” she recalled. The moment she reached the top, bathed in the glow of sunrise and surrounded by a clear sky, was both a culmination of years of effort and a historic achievement. “It was the most incredible moment,” she reflected, overwhelmed with pride and joy.