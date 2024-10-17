Adriana Brownlee: youngest woman to conquer the world’s 14 highest peaks

At just 23 years old, Adriana Brownlee has etched her name in mountaineering history, becoming the youngest woman to summit all 14 of the world’s peaks over 8,000 meters. Her incredible journey culminated on October 9, 2024, when she reached the 8,027-meter summit of Shishapangma in Tibet, becoming the second British climber to achieve this formidable feat.
Adriana's ambition has roots in her childhood. Growing up in south-west London, she set her sights on climbing the highest mountains from a young age. At eight, she wrote a school assignment declaring her desire to "be famous for climbing the highest mountain in the world." That dream became a reality in 2021 when she summited Mount Everest at the age of 20. This monumental climb sparked her resolve to tackle the remaining 13 peaks, setting her on a path of relentless pursuit.
As she approached the summit of Shishapangma, emotions surged. “I started to cry. I hadn’t reached the summit yet, but I knew it was going to happen,” she recalled. The moment she reached the top, bathed in the glow of sunrise and surrounded by a clear sky, was both a culmination of years of effort and a historic achievement. “It was the most incredible moment,” she reflected, overwhelmed with pride and joy.
Adriana's accomplishment is not merely about numbers; it signifies a commitment to the sport. For her final ascent, she chose to climb without supplementary oxygen, underscoring her dedication to pushing personal limits. “It’s all about intrinsic motivation for me and wanting to push my body,” she said. Her passion for mountaineering transcends sport; it’s a way for her to connect with herself and the world around her.
This dedication came with sacrifices. Adriana left university to pursue her dream, sacrificing friendships and the conventional teenage experience. Yet, she believes it was worth every challenge. “I hope to inspire youngsters all over the world that there is no set path in life,” she stated, aiming to motivate others to follow their dreams.
The list of peaks she has conquered includes Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, and Annapurna, among others. Notably, Adriana has also become the youngest woman to summit K2 and the youngest person to reach Gasherbrum I without supplementary oxygen. Each climb presented its own challenges, yet her resilience and determination have propelled her forward.
Adriana is not just focused on personal achievements; she is committed to fostering a new generation of climbers. “I will stay in the mountains, but now I want to help others achieve their dreams,” she explained. Her vision involves creating safe high-altitude mountaineering and trekking experiences, prioritizing the safety and growth of aspiring climbers.
Fewer than 100 individuals have completed the challenge of summiting all 14 peaks, with Alan Hinkes being the first British climber to do so in 2005. Hinkes expressed admiration for Adriana’s rapid ascent through the ranks of mountaineering, noting, “To climb all these mountains in less than four years is a remarkable achievement.”
Adriana Brownlee’s journey is a testament to what is possible with passion, dedication, and perseverance. As she continues to explore the mountains, she embodies the spirit of adventure and the belief that with determination, anyone can chart their own path to greatness. Her story serves as an inspiration, reminding us that the mountains, while challenging, also offer a profound sense of freedom and self-discovery.