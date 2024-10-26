Germany's three-year-old "mini picasso" gains global art fame

In a studio created by his parents at their home in the Bavarian town of Neubeuern, three-year-old Laurent Schwarz has been busy producing colorful artworks, often several times his size.

Despite still wearing nappies, Laurent has captured social media attention and earned the nickname of Germany's "mini-Picasso." When he’s not playing with his dinosaur toys, he loves to splash acrylic paint on canvas using brushes, rollers, or even his fingers, resulting in vibrant abstract pieces.

Laurent's parents have noted that his artwork has attracted interest from art lovers and galleries, achieving remarkable prices. They attribute the buzz surrounding him to his genuine passion for painting, which has drawn media coverage and led to his early fame. Reported NDTV

Lisa Schwarz, Laurent’s 33-year-old mother, shared that they discovered his love for painting during a family holiday last year at a hotel with a studio. "When we returned home, Laurent just wanted to paint nonstop," she said.

To nurture his talent, she and her husband, Philipp, bought him canvases, brushes, and paints. Soon, family and friends were eager to see his creations. They set up an Instagram account to showcase his work, which quickly gained popularity. "Within four weeks, we reached 10,000 followers," Lisa recalled, with galleries and media soon taking notice and dubbing him the "mini-Picasso."