Germany's three-year-old "mini picasso" gains global art fame

In a studio created by his parents at their home in the Bavarian town of Neubeuern, three-year-old Laurent Schwarz has been busy producing colorful artworks, often several times his size.
Despite still wearing nappies, Laurent has captured social media attention and earned the nickname of Germany's "mini-Picasso." When he’s not playing with his dinosaur toys, he loves to splash acrylic paint on canvas using brushes, rollers, or even his fingers, resulting in vibrant abstract pieces.
Laurent's parents have noted that his artwork has attracted interest from art lovers and galleries, achieving remarkable prices. They attribute the buzz surrounding him to his genuine passion for painting, which has drawn media coverage and led to his early fame. Reported NDTV
Lisa Schwarz, Laurent’s 33-year-old mother, shared that they discovered his love for painting during a family holiday last year at a hotel with a studio. "When we returned home, Laurent just wanted to paint nonstop," she said.
To nurture his talent, she and her husband, Philipp, bought him canvases, brushes, and paints. Soon, family and friends were eager to see his creations. They set up an Instagram account to showcase his work, which quickly gained popularity. "Within four weeks, we reached 10,000 followers," Lisa recalled, with galleries and media soon taking notice and dubbing him the "mini-Picasso."
Laurent's Instagram account now has 90,000 followers. In September, a sale of his artwork attracted buyers from around the world, with some pieces selling for hundreds of thousands of euros, although his parents chose not to disclose specific sales details.
Laurent isn't the first young artist to capture the public’s imagination. In 2022, for instance, 10-year-old American Andres Valencia sold his Picasso-inspired pieces for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Similarly, Romanian-American artist Alexandra Nechita garnered attention at age 12 in the late 1990s.
Laurent's parents are still amazed by the response to their son's art. While "almost everything has been sold," they mention that Laurent "is always painting new works," Philipp, 43, said. "There are certain pieces we won’t sell, like his first work or those he particularly enjoys."
The couple plans to keep the money from Laurent's art sales in an account for him to access when he is an adult. "He can choose to study painting, buy a car, or pursue other interests it's his choice," Philipp explained. "What matters most to us is that he’s happy."