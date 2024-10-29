Israel strikes residential building in northern Gaza, kills 34 Palestinians, mostly women and children

DEIR AL-BALAH: An Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 34 people early Tuesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said, More than half of them were women and children.
The ministry's emergency service said another 20 people were wounded in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.
The dead included a mother and her five children, some of them adults, and a second mother with her six children, according to an initial casualty list provided by the emergency service.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
Dr.Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said it was overwhelmed by the wave of wounded people from the strike. His eight year old son was killed by the Israeli army on Friday as he refused to leave the facility during its raid.
The army also detained hundreds of Palestinians from the hospital including health care workers, patients and others who had sought shelter in the facility.
The Israeli military has repeatedly struck shelters for displaced people in recent months, claiming it were precise strikes targeting Palestinian militants.
Israel's latest major operation in northern Gaza, focused on the Jabaliya refugee camp, has killed hundreds of people and driven tens of thousands from their homes in another wave of mass displacement with many international organisations and countries terming it as an "ethnic cleansing."
More than 770 people have been killed by Israel in northern Gaza in just 19 days, according to Palestinian officials.
Jabaliya is an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza that dates back to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians famously known as 'Nakba', surrounding Israel's creation in 1948.
Israel has also sharply restricted aid to the north this month, prompting a warning from its greatest ally, the United States who has warned that failure to facilitate greater aid efforts could lead to a reduction in military aid.
Israel is reportedly enacting a plan proposed by a group of former generals, who suggested the civilian population of the north should be ordered to evacuate, aid supplies should be cut off, and anyone remaining there should be considered a militant and "killed" or starved to death.
The military has denied it is carrying out such a plan, while the government has not said clearly whether it is carrying out all or part of it.
The strike comes hours after Israeli lawmakers passed two laws banning the main U.N. agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and labeling it a "terror organization."
It was the culmination of a long-running campaign against UNRWA, which provides education, health care and other basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees across the region, including in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israel has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians since the beginning of its recent war on Gaza, officials in Gaza reported Monday. This includes at least 17,000 children and more than 11,400 woman. Israel has also killed more than 174 journalists and over 1000 healthcare workers in Gaza.
