Israel strikes residential building in northern Gaza, kills 34 Palestinians, mostly women and children

DEIR AL-BALAH: An Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 34 people early Tuesday, Gaza's Health Ministry said, More than half of them were women and children.

The ministry's emergency service said another 20 people were wounded in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border.

The dead included a mother and her five children, some of them adults, and a second mother with her six children, according to an initial casualty list provided by the emergency service.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Dr.Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said it was overwhelmed by the wave of wounded people from the strike. His eight year old son was killed by the Israeli army on Friday as he refused to leave the facility during its raid.