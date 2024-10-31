Trump climbs into garbage truck to mock Biden's 'garbage' comment about his supporters

The president later attempted to clarify his remark, stating he intended to criticize Trump’s demonization of Latinos as unconscionable. But it was too late.

On Thursday, after arriving in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an evening rally, Trump climbed into the garbage truck and engaged in a brief discussion with reporters while looking out the window similar to what he had done earlier this month during a photo opportunity he staged at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

He again tried to distance himself from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, whose joke had sparked the controversy, but Trump did not denounce it. He also stated that he did not need to apologize to Puerto Ricans.

“I don’t know anything about the comedian,” Trump said. “I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was a statement that he made. He’s a comedian; what can I tell you? I know nothing about him.”

A spokesperson for Trump said the joke does not reflect his views, but the former president has not addressed it directly.

“I love Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico loves me,” Trump said from the garbage truck. He ended his brief appearance by telling reporters, “I hope you enjoyed this garbage truck. Thank you very much.”

When he took the stage a short time later, he was still wearing the orange vest.