World order under threat like never since Cold War, say MI6 and CIA heads

In a groundbreaking joint article published in the Financial Times, the heads of the UK’s MI6 and the US CIA have warned that the global order is facing a threat unlike anything seen since the Cold War.

Sir Richard Moore and William Burns said in the opinion article that the UK and the US are united in "resisting an assertive Russia and Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine," according to BBC report.

“We saw the war in Ukraine coming and were able to warn the international community, in part by declassifying secrets to help Kyiv,” they wrote in the FT op-ed.

The secret service agencies’ heads also said there was work being done to "disrupt the reckless campaign of sabotage" across Europe by Russia, push for de-escalation in the Israel-Gaza war, and counterterrorism to thwart the resurgent Islamic State (IS), .

In the FT op-ed, they wrote: “There is no question that the international world order – the balanced system that has led to relative peace and stability and delivered rising living standards, opportunities and prosperity – is under threat in a way we haven’t seen since the Cold War.”

“Successfully combating this risk” is at the foundation of the special relationship between the UK and US, they added.

One of the “unprecedented array of threats” faced by both countries is the war in Ukraine, which is in its third year after Russia's invasion in February 2022, the BBC report said.

Moore and Burns said "staying the course is more vital than ever" when it comes to supporting Ukraine, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin “will not succeed”.

The conflict has shown how technology can alter the course of war, and highlighted the need to "adapt, experiment and innovate", they said.

They continued: “Beyond Ukraine, we continue to work together to disrupt the reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe being waged by Russian intelligence, and its cynical use of technology to spread lies and disinformation designed to drive wedges between us.”

The pair also made their first public speaking appearance together at the FT Weekend Festival at London's Kenwood House on Saturday.

Burns told attendees he saw no evidence Putin's grip on power was weakening, while Sir Richard added: "Don’t ever confuse a tight grip with a stable grip."

The fact Russian intelligence services are using criminal elements for sabotage operations in Europe is a sign they are "a bit desperate", said the MI6 chief.

Both foreign intelligence services see the rise of China as the main intelligence and geopolitical challenge of the century. They have reorganised their services “to reflect that priority”, the pair said in their op-ed.

They also said they have pushed “hard” for restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East, and have been working “ceaselessly” to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal.

Burns, who has been central to ceasefire efforts, indicated at the FT event there may be a more detailed proposal in the coming days.

“This is ultimately a question of political will” he said, adding he “profoundly” hopes leaders on both sides will do a deal.

It is 11 months since Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October, killing about 1,200 people and taking another 251 hostage.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then in Israel's ongoing military campaign, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry, the BBC report stated.