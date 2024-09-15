Eight migrants die in tragic Channel crossing near French coast

FRANCE: Eight migrants died early Sunday when their overcrowded vessel capsized while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French authorities said, less than two weeks after the deadliest such disaster this year.

The latest tragedy means 46 migrants have lost their lives attempting to reach England from France so far this year, a regional official said, up from 12 in 2023.

The French and British governments have sought for years to stop the flow of migrants, who pay smugglers thousands of euros per head for the passage on overloaded inflatable dinghies.

A police source told AFP the accident occurred shortly after the vessel embarked.

Regional prefect Jacques Billant said the incident happened at around 1 am on Saturday off the coast of the northern town of Ambleteuse.

"The toll was terrible, with eight people reported dead," he told the press near the site of the accident.

Six survivors were hospitalised, including a 10-month-old baby with hypothermia, he added.

The boat had set off from the Slack river that flows into the sea between the towns of Wimereux and Ambleteuse.

It had 59 people on board from Eritrea, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Iran, Billant said.

"It quickly got into difficulty and ran aground... The boat was torn apart on the rocks," he said.