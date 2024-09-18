Meta introduces new “Teen Accounts” on instagram to enhance parental control

Meta is launching “teen accounts” for Instagram users under 18, aimed at giving parents greater oversight of their children's online activities. This initiative will not only apply to new teen users but will also transition existing accounts in the coming months.

Key features of the teen accounts include enhanced parental controls, such as the ability to set daily usage limits, restrict access during nighttime hours, and monitor direct messages and content categories viewed by teens. Users under 16 will require parental permission to change privacy settings, while those aged 16 and 17 will have more autonomy to adjust their accounts independently.

This update follows Meta's commitment to ensuring strict default privacy settings for teens, which already include barring unsolicited messages from adults and muting notifications at night. Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, emphasised that this change aims to empower parents, who often feel overwhelmed by the complexities of monitoring their children's social media interactions.

Ian Russell, an internet safety advocate and father of Molly Russell, who tragically took her own life after exposure to harmful content on Instagram, expressed cautious optimism. He hopes this move marks a turning point for Meta, despite previous safety measures failing to deliver meaningful results.

The announcement coincides with potential legislative changes in Australia, which may raise the minimum age for social media access. Meta's director of global safety, Antigone Davis, stated that these changes are driven by parental concerns rather than government mandates.

As Meta continues to prioritise youth safety, the company may consider applying similar protections to its other platforms, such as Facebook, in the future.