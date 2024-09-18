UN General Assembly passes resolution urging Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories, India abstains

NEW DELHI: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday passed a Palestinian-backed resolution urging Israel to withdraw from "its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within a year.

The resolution was supported by 124 countries, while 43 (including India) abstained and 14 (including Israel and the United States) voted against it.

Besides India, others who abstained included the United Kingdom, Swizerland, Sweden, Nepal, Netherlands, Germany, Australia and Denmark. Those who voted in favour included Russia, Bhutan, China, Finland, Japan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are scheduled to address the UNGA in New York later this month.

In July, an advisory from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel's occupation and settlements in Palestinian territories as 'illegal' and called for a swift withdrawal.