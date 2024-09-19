Artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers diverted by European customers to Ukraine: Report

Artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine. New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow, according to eleven Indian and European government and defence industry officials, as well as a Reuters analysis of commercially available customs data.

According to Reuters, the transfer of munitions to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia has occurred for more than a year. Indian arms export regulations limit the use of weaponry to the declared purchaser, who risks future sales being terminated if unauthorised transfers occur.

The Kremlin has raised the issue on at least two occasions, including during a July meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Reuters quoted three Indian officials as saying.

Details of the ammunition transfers are reported by Reuters for the first time.

Two Indian government and two defence industry sources told Reuters that Delhi produced only a very small amount of the ammunition being used by Ukraine, with one official estimating that it was under 1% of the total arms imported by Kyiv since the war. The news agency couldn’t determine if the munitions were resold or donated to Kyiv by the European customers.