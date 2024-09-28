Hindu minority's quest for political representation in Bangladesh as it mulls the idea of a political party

Hindu leaders from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) and other groups are now discussing the possibility of establishing a separate political party or demanding reserved parliamentary seats.DHAKA: Hindu community leaders in Bangladesh are advocating the formation of a dedicated political party, reflecting a call for political representation to protect their rights and ensure their safety.

Hindu leaders from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCOP) and other groups are now discussing the possibility of establishing a separate political party or demanding reserved parliamentary seats.

There are currently three opinions that are being discussed in detail: first, going back to the separate electorate system from 1954; second, establishing a separate political party for Hindus; and third, reserving seats in Parliament for minorities, BHBCOP presidium member Kajal Debnath told PTI.

The discussions came after the violence against the Hindu community following the resignation of the Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina as prime minister on August 5 following a student movement.

Debnath said the data collected by the BHBCOP points to 2,010 incidents of attacks on the Hindu community, ranging from murder and physical assaults to sexual assaults, attacks on temples, and destruction of property.

There are no official figures from the Bangladesh government on the number of attacks.

The discussions and exchanges of opinions regarding forming a political party are at the top of our priority.