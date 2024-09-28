New York approves rat birth control to tackle city’s infestation

New York’s ongoing struggle with its rodent population has taken an innovative turn as the city council has greenlit pilot programs to introduce rat contraceptives in a bid to manage their booming numbers.

According to The Guardian, In a vote held Thursday night, the council approved the use of ContraPest, a specialised rodent birth control, which will be placed in designated containers to encourage rats to consume it. “During such monthly inspections of the pilot program areas, the department shall track the amount of rat contraceptive in each rat contraceptive dispenser,” the local bill stated.

This initiative was inspired by the tragic story of Flaco the Owl, a beloved figure who escaped captivity and seemed to thrive among Manhattan’s skyscrapers until he was found dead with rat poison in his system.

New York’s rat problem has gained global notoriety, even fostering a mini tourism industry where visitors can take guided tours focused on the city's infamous rodents. Last year, the city appointed its first rat tsar, Kathleen Corradi, tasked with tackling what many have dubbed “public enemy No. 1.”

Despite the ongoing war against these pests, New Yorkers have a well-documented fondness for their furry neighbors. One of the city’s most famous modern icons, known as “pizza rat,” became an internet sensation after a video showed a determined rat dragging a slice of pizza down subway steps.