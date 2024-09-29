Flooding, landslides in Nepal kill at least 66 people, several missing

KATHMANDU: Flooding and landslides caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 66 people in Nepal, and a further 69 are missing, officials said Saturday. Rain has been pouring down since Friday night and is expected to continue over the weekend.

Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari told reporters there were 66 people reported dead across the country, of whom 34 were in the capital, Kathmandu.

Sixty people were injured and 3,010 rescued across the Himalayan nation, he added.

He said all divisions of security forces in the country including the army have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts. Several roads were blocked by landslides triggered by the rainfall.