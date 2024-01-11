Home World

Shelling kills 10 civilians in Sudan capital: Activists

Sudan has been gripped by nearly nine months of war pitting army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Published: 11th January 2024 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

sudan

Sudanese civilians walk through a nearly empty road with many shops closed for security reasons in Gedaref city in eastern Sudan. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

AL-JAZIRA: Ten civilians were killed on Thursday by artillery fire in a residential area of Khartoum, the capital of war-torn Sudan, pro-democracy activists said.

Sudan has been gripped by nearly nine months of war pitting army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has claimed 12,000 lives, according to a conservative estimate by the ACLED analysis group, while the United Nations says more than seven million people have been displaced.

In the latest bloodshed, the resistance committee of southern Khartoum said "10 civilians were killed by artillery fire in residential areas and the local market".

This committee is one of many groups that used to organise pro-democracy protests and now provide assistance during the war.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have so far failed.

In early January, Daglo toured several African capitals, marking his first foreign trip since the start of the conflict.

In Addis Ababa, he signed a declaration with the former Sudan prime minister Abdalla Hamdok in what analysts say was a bid to position himself as a key interlocutor.

Before the war, Burhan and Daglo had joined forces in October 2021 to oust Sudan's civilian rulers, including Hamdok, ending two years of democratic transition.

Unable to gain the upper hand in the war, neither side has been willing to make concessions at the negotiating table.

The RSF appears to have been gaining new ground in recent months, however, with little resistance from the army.

It now controls Khartoum and almost the entire vast western region of Darfur. It has also entered Al-Jazira state, which hosts a significant portion of those displaced.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
civilians Killed Sudan Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp