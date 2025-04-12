Ukraine says Russia hit warehouse linked to Indian pharma firm in Kyiv, mocks Moscow’s ‘special friendship’ claim

The Embassy retweeted a post on 'X' by British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, who detailed the destruction of the pharmaceutical warehouse. Harris wrote, “This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues.”

He did not say whether the warehouse belongs to an Indian pharma firm.

The British Ambassador also shared an image showing smoke rising from what appeared to be a warehouse, accompanied by a fire engine on-site.

The Indian and Russian governments are yet to comment on the matter.

Earlier on Saturday , Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats used a high-level conference in Turkey to once again trade accusations of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.

While Moscow and Kyiv both agreed in principle last month to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire, they issued conflicting statements soon after their separate talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. They differed on the start time of halting strikes, and alleged near-immediate breaches by the other side.