Ukraine says Russia hit warehouse linked to Indian pharma firm in Kyiv, mocks Moscow’s ‘special friendship’ claim

A Russian missile recently struck a warehouse allegedly belonging to the Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Kyiv, Ukraine, leading to the destruction of critical medical supplies.
The Ukrainian embassy in India condemned the attack, alleging that Russia, while claiming a "special friendship" with India, deliberately targeted Indian businesses.
The warehouse destruction has significant humanitarian consequences, as the stockpiled medicines were essential for treating children and the elderly.
The Embassy retweeted a post on 'X' by British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, who detailed the destruction of the pharmaceutical warehouse. Harris wrote, “This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues.”
He did not say whether the warehouse belongs to an Indian pharma firm.
The British Ambassador also shared an image showing smoke rising from what appeared to be a warehouse, accompanied by a fire engine on-site.
The Indian and Russian governments are yet to comment on the matter.
Earlier on Saturday , Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats used a high-level conference in Turkey to once again trade accusations of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.
While Moscow and Kyiv both agreed in principle last month to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire, they issued conflicting statements soon after their separate talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. They differed on the start time of halting strikes, and alleged near-immediate breaches by the other side.
While India has consistently called for peace and a cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, it has maintained a neutral stance and refrained from openly backing either side.
Since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, India has significantly ramped up crude oil imports from Russia, capitalising on discounted prices offered amid Western sanctions and reduced European demand.
Russia remains India’s largest oil supplier. In February, India imported 1.48 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Russia, slightly down from 1.67 million bpd in January.