Russian President Vladimir Putin announces an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an Easter ceasefire in the 3-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

"Today from 1800 (1500 GMT) to midnight Sunday (2100 GMT Sunday), the Russian side announces an Easter truce," Putin said in televised comments, while speaking to Russian chief of staff Valery G

The announcement comes hours after Russia's Defense Minisrty informed that Russian forces had pushed Ukrainian forces from one of their last remaining footholds in Russia's Kursk region on Saturday.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, its forces took control of the village of Oleshnya, on the border with Ukraine.

"Units of the 'North' military group have liberated the village of Oleshnya in the Kursk region during active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.