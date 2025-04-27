Nine killed as driver plows into Filipino festival in Canada

The festival, which commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century, falls this year on the weekend before Canada's election on Monday.

Police spokesman Steve Rai said they have arrested a lone suspect -- a 30-year-old man from Vancouver who was known to them -- but were not treating the incident as an "act of terrorism."

It was not immediately known if the man actually meant to run people over or this was just a terrible accident.

An AFP reporter saw police officers at the scene, with parts of the festival venue cordoned off.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" by the "horrific events."

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver," he wrote on X.