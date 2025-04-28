Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 16 on Monday

GAZA STRIP: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on Monday killed at least 16 people across the Palestinian territory, which has been under an Israeli aid blockade for more than 50 days.

Israel resumed its military operation in the Gaza Strip on March 18. A ceasefire agreement that had largely halted the fighting for two months before that collapsed over disagreements between Israel and the people of Palestine.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Monday that eight people were killed in an Israeli strike on the Abu Mahadi family home in Jabalia, in the north of the territory.

"They were sleeping in their homes, feeling safe, when missiles hit... this scene makes the body shiver," said Abdul Majeed Abu Mahadi, 67, who added that his brother was killed in the attack.

"If a person looked at this scene, they would have seen children, women and elderly men cut into pieces, it makes the heart ache, but what can we do?"