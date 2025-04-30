UK calls for calm amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions

LONDON: The UK government called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan at a time of heightened tensions in the region following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as the issue has been raised in Parliament.

Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer responded to an Urgent Question tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday by British Sikh Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan on the role Britain is playing in supporting India in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He also raised concerns over the regional tensions spilling over onto UK streets in the form of protests, characterised by provocative language and gestures, including what appears to be a throat-slitting motion by an alleged Pakistan official and windows being smashed at Pakistan's High Commission in London.

The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April was devastating.