UK 'not ready' for effects of climate change, experts warn

LONDON: Britain is not properly prepared for the disastrous effects of climate change from severe floods to unprecedented heatwaves, a group of experts tasked with advising the government warned Wednesday.

Extreme weather events have been rising across the country in past years and "adaptation is needed now to ensure that the UK is prepared", the experts from the Climate Change Committee said in a new report on the country's adaptation progress.

"We know there is worse to come, and we are not ready, indeed in many areas we are not even planning to be ready," said Julia King, a member of the upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, and chair of the committee.

The committee, which is charged with reviewing the UK's progress on adaptation every two years, warned "there has been no change in addressing this risk with the change in government" after Labour took power from the Conservatives last year.

Britain has been battered by major storms, as well as been hit by flooding and heatwaves, with many places registering record 40-degree Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) temperatures in July 2022.

Droughts have also helped fan record numbers of wildfires -- some 500 in 2022.

"The UK will experience warmer and wetter winters –- raising flood risk for properties, agriculture, and infrastructure," the report said, adding the period "between October 2022 to March 2024 was the wettest 18-months on record for England".