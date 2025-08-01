'Win-win, still pushing': Some nations reactions to Trump tariffs, while others push for deal

Some nations reacted with relief Friday after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs that in some cases were lower than threatened, and delayed by a week to August 7.

But others—including Switzerland and chip powerhouse Taiwan—still hope to negotiate lower rates, and uncertainty remains over transshipments and levies on Japanese cars.

Trump's announcement does not cover export giant China—currently in negotiations on a trade deal ahead of an August 12 deadline—but here is how other economies reacted:

Thailand: 'major success'

The 19 percent levy for Thailand and Cambodia -- fresh from border clashes that killed over 40 people -- is a let-off from the threatened 36 percent.

Thailand called it a "major success" and a "win-win approach aimed at preserving Thailand's export base and long-term economic stability".

The US trade deficit with Thailand hit $45.6 billion in 2024. Its main exports include machinery, vehicles and auto components.

Cambodia: 'best news'

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called it "the best news for the people and economy of Cambodia to continue to develop the country".

The major manufacturer of low-cost clothing for Western brands was initially menaced with a tariff of 40 percent.

Neighbouring Vietnam concluded an agreement with Washington at the beginning of July on a rate reduced to 20 percent.