'I will die here': Palestinians slam Israel's plan to completely occupy Gaza; at least 36 killed in last 24 hours

At least 34 Palestinians, including several aid seekers, were killed by Israel in the last 24 hours as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to expand military operations in Gaza to completely occupy the Palestinain territory.

Responding to Israel's plan to accelerate the genocidal war, one Palestinian, Kamel Abu Nahel, told Associated Press, "I have no intention to leave my home, I will die here."

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed at least 61,258 Palestinians, more than half of it being women and children. Another 197, including 96 children have died due to starvation, amid Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian assistance into the territory.

Countries and rights organisations around the world have slammed Israel's new plan and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Calling the plan a "dangerous escalation," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that it would further worsen the conditions for ordinary Palestinians.

"The Secretary-General is gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli Government to 'take control of Gaza City'. This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians," Guterres's spokesperson said in a statement.

The UN Security Council is set to meet in a rare weekend session on Saturday to discuss Israel's plan to occuppy Gaza.

The meeting at 1900 GMT had been requested by several members of the Security Council, a member of the Council told AFP.