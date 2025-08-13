Elderly Sikh man brutally assaulted in Los Angeles, suspect in custody

NEW YORK: An elderly Sikh man was assaulted in Los Angeles and suffered a skull fracture and potential brain trauma, as authorities announced a suspect has been arrested for the attack.

Harpal Singh, 70, was assaulted by "unhoused" man Bo Richard Vitagliano while he was taking his daily walk near the Sikh Gurdwara of Los Angeles on August 4.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that Vitagliano, 44, was arrested on Monday for the brutal attack against Singh.

Vitagliano has been booked for assault with a deadly weapon, and his bail was set for USD 1.1 million.

Advocacy group The Sikh Coalition said that while the suspect is in custody for the brutal assault on Singh, the police are not investigating the case as a hate crime.

It said Singh has sustained very serious injuries during the assault and remains in critical condition.

The police said that on August 4, law enforcement officials responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between Singh and Vitagliano, who is an 'unhoused' individual.