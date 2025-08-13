Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Typhoon Podul made landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday, where authorities closed schools and government offices as heavy rain threatened more damage to agriculture in the island's southeast.

The storm hit Taitung county on the east coast shortly after noon, moving across the southern third of the island at about 36 kilometers (22 miles) per hour, at which rate it would head out to the Taiwan Strait and China by late afternoon, according to the Central Weather Administration.

It was unclear how serious the storm would be, with high waves and winds seen across much of the southeast but no major rain as of yet. according to the agency.

Such storms typically hit the east coast hard before losing speed and strength as they pass over the Central Mountain Range before continuing toward the Chinese coast. Podul measured 120 kilometers (75 miles) across and was expected to broaden even while losing strength as the storm moved westward across the Taiwan Strait.