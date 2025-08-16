Gaza civil defence says Israeli fire kills 39

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli attacks killed at least 39 people on Saturday, warning that intensifying strikes on a Gaza City neighbourhood were placing its remaining residents in mortal danger.

The latest toll comes more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to capture the Palestinian territory's largest city, following 22 months of war that have created dire humanitarian conditions.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said conditions in Gaza City's Zeitun neighbourhood were rapidly deteriorating with residents having little to no access to food and water amid heavy Israeli bombardment.

He said that about 50,000 people were estimated to be in that area of Gaza City, "the majority of whom are without food or water" and lacking "the basic necessities of life".

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swaths of the Palestinian territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

In recent days, Gaza City residents have told AFP of more frequent air strikes targeting residential areas, including Zeitun, while earlier this week militant group Hamas denounced "aggressive" Israeli ground incursions.

To Bassal, Israel was carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Zeitun.

Israeli officials have dismissed similar accusations before, and the military insists it abides by international law.

The military is "committed to mitigating civilian harm during operational activity, in strict accordance with international law," it said in a statement, questioning the reliability of the death tolls provided by the civil defence agency.