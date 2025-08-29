Following political tumult, Samoa votes in election that will decide fate of its first woman leader

WELLINGTON: Samoa went to the polls Friday in a critical election that could decide the future of the Pacific Island nation’s first woman leader, who called the vote after her government collapsed in May.

Counting was scheduled to begin next Monday and run until Friday, Sept. 5, before any results are announced.

The knife-edge election follows months of political tumult and the outcome could set a fresh direction for Samoa’s geopolitical engagement in the contested South Pacific Ocean.

A failed vote prompted the snap election

Samoa’s next national election was due in April 2026 but Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa’s abrupt admission that her minority government couldn’t continue prompted the early poll. Fiamē’s dissolution of Parliament came when her budget was rejected during a swift vote in the capital, Apia.

Political havoc had roiled for months. Fiamē’s sacking in January of one of her Cabinet ministers, who faced a raft of criminal charges, prompted the ousted minister to in turn expel Fiamē from her FAST political party.

The move provoked two votes of no confidence for the leader, which she narrowly survived before stumbling at the budget vote.

3 candidates are vying to be leader

Samoa’s parliament has 51 seats, with 187 candidates standing in this poll. Each hopeful must hold a chiefly title in their home region and complete mandatory service in their community to be eligible for the vote.

The law requires that 10% of legislators are women, rare for a region that has some of the world’s lowest rates for women in office. The mechanism to reach that threshold, in case not enough women are voted in, is complex and has previously produced a disputed result.