In Senegal, climate change is adding to historic tension between farmers and herders

DAKAR: Cheikh Diouf and his father had just delivered a load of manure to the family's fields near their village in January when Diouf, returning home for a second load, got an urgent phone call from his sister-in-law: His father, she said, was arguing with a group of herders. By the time Diouf raced to the field, his father was dead, struck down by machete blows.

There was no trace of the attackers, but Diouf and his family blame herders whose animals had grazed into the cassava fields that Moussa Diouf was cultivating. The elder Diouf, in his 60s, spent most of his time in the fields or at a mosque where he served as muezzin, performing the daily call to prayer.

“It hurts so much," Diouf, 18, said. "If only I had been there, he wouldn’t have died. Either I or the herder would have died — but not my father. If I ever meet that herder, I will avenge him, that’s for sure.”

Tension between farmers and herders has long been a fact of life in West Africa, but climate change is ramping it up. Declining rainfall and rising temperatures have dried up pasture land at the same time agricultural use has expanded. And that's meant more frequent conflict as nomadic herders, and their cattle, sheep and goats, range through the region searching for grazing.

Changing weather patterns in Senegal breed conflict

Senegal has averaged about 27% less annual rainfall in the past 30 years than it did from 1951 to 1980, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Meanwhile, farmers also complain that it's become impossible to determine when the rains will begin and end — sometimes delaying seeding or damaging crops.

The Peul, or Fulani, are herders who have traditionally raised animals across a vast territory from Senegal to Nigeria. Their nomadic movements are essential in a region that doesn't produce enough vegetation to feed a large number of animals in one place all year long. They also supply two-thirds or more of the meat and milk sold in the region's markets, according to a United Nations study.

In Senegal, the approach of the dry season in October and November typically sees them moving their herds southward from the semi-desert northern region along centuries-old routes. But in recent decades, that southward journey has become longer as they’ve had to search for more favorable land, and it's during this migration — which overlaps with harvest — when disputes between the two groups are worst.

Animals can struggle to find grazing because grass has often been cut to sell as forage. That can lead shepherds to cut branches from trees to feed their animals, contributing to deforestation and desertification. And when the animals pass near crops, which typically aren't fenced or monitored, they are attracted to the food.

It's difficult to get accurate data on violent incidents because Senegal doesn't have a specific investigation system in place and most aren't officially recorded. They're often mediated locally with village chiefs overseeing. But Senegalese media have reported numerous instances since 2024, including a death in Amdalah and serious injuries in Diounto, both in January 2025.