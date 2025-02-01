Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back.

Julie Stewart-Binks said in her complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, that she was inspired to speak up after a former hairstylist for Fox Sports filed a lawsuit on Jan. 5 saying a former host had made repeated unwanted sexual advances toward her and that Dixon had groped her.

Andrew Fegyveresi, a spokesperson for Fox, said in an email that the claims had been addressed.

“These allegations are from over eight years ago,” his email said. “At the time, we promptly hired a third-party firm to investigate and addressed the matter based on their findings.”

Fegyveresi did not respond to a request to elaborate on what the investigation found or how their findings were addressed.

The Associated Press does not generally identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted or subjected to abuse unless they have given permission to identify them. Stewart-Binks’ lawyers said she gave the AP permission to use her name.

Stewart-Binks covered soccer and hockey in Canada and moved to Los Angeles in 2013 to join the team at Fox Sports 1, the lawsuit said. She was invited to cover the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics as a host and returned to report on the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, the Stanley Cup playoffs and the US men’s and women’s national soccer teams. In the fall of 2014, she was the main sideline reporter for the Anaheim Ducks.

Jamie Horowitz became president of Fox Sports in May 2015 and hired Dixon two months later to be the executive vice president of content, the lawsuit said. “The two had the power to pick and choose who would be on camera for the networks,” the lawsuit said.

In the buildup to the 2016 Super Bowl, plans were underway for the show “Jason Whitlock’s House Party By the Bay” and Stewart-Binks was told she was going to appear on the program, the lawsuit said. The night before her meeting with the show’s team, she received a text from Dixon asking her to meet him at his hotel, the lawsuit said.