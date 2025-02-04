Young engineers in Elon Musk’s DOGE agency spark backlash over inexperience and security risks

Elon Musk’s influence over the US federal government continues to grow, with a new initiative that’s raising significant concerns. At the centre of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are a group of young engineers, all between the ages of 19 and 24, who have been entrusted with critical roles in modernising federal technology and systems. These engineers, many with close ties to Musk and his associates, are now responsible for overseeing some of the most sensitive data in government agencies, despite their lack of formal government experience. Reported Wired
Among those recruited is Akash Bobba, a 22-year-old engineer who graduated from UC Berkeley’s prestigious Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology programme. With a background in tech internships at companies like Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates, Bobba’s resume is impressive. Yet, his role in DOGE raises questions, particularly as he holds a top-level security clearance and has no prior experience in public service.
According to Wired, The other members of the group Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran have similarly limited experience in government. Many have backgrounds in tech internships, some with Musk’s own companies like SpaceX and Neuralink. Coristine, for instance, is said to have recently graduated from high school and spent a brief period working at Neuralink. Despite their inexperience, the group now holds nebulous titles within DOGE, with some appearing to hold significant authority over major government projects.
Their hiring is part of a broader strategy by Musk to place his allies in key government positions. Alongside DOGE’s young engineers, staff from Musk’s other companies, including xAI, Tesla, and the Boring Company, have already taken control of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). This concentration of power in the hands of Musk’s associates has raised alarms, with concerns over the lack of oversight and accountability.
In particular, the decision to grant young, relatively inexperienced individuals access to classified government systems and sensitive data has sparked criticism. Don Moynihan, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, warned of the risks: “You have individuals who are not really public officials gaining access to some of the most sensitive government data. Congress has no real ability to intervene or monitor what's happening.”
While these young engineers may be talented in their respective fields, critics argue that their lack of experience in governance could undermine the effectiveness and security of key government functions. With limited understanding of the laws and administrative processes that govern federal agencies, many fear that their involvement could lead to dangerous oversights or breaches of security.
As Musk’s government project continues to evolve, the growing influence of his network of young engineers coupled with their unprecedented access to government systems remains a source of concern. Whether or not these engineers are equipped to handle the complexities of federal infrastructure will be a question that continues to haunt DOGE’s efforts