Young engineers in Elon Musk’s DOGE agency spark backlash over inexperience and security risks

Elon Musk’s influence over the US federal government continues to grow, with a new initiative that’s raising significant concerns. At the centre of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are a group of young engineers, all between the ages of 19 and 24, who have been entrusted with critical roles in modernising federal technology and systems. These engineers, many with close ties to Musk and his associates, are now responsible for overseeing some of the most sensitive data in government agencies, despite their lack of formal government experience. Reported Wired

Among those recruited is Akash Bobba, a 22-year-old engineer who graduated from UC Berkeley’s prestigious Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology programme. With a background in tech internships at companies like Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates, Bobba’s resume is impressive. Yet, his role in DOGE raises questions, particularly as he holds a top-level security clearance and has no prior experience in public service.