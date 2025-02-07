How a wave of antisemitic attacks roiled Australia and provoked claims of foreign influence

WELLINGTON: A wave of antisemitic attacks has roiled Australia, with a dozen arrests for vandalizing or setting homes, schools, and synagogues on fire since October and hundreds more charged in just over a year with crimes targeting Jews.

The attacks in areas where Jewish people live have provoked an outpouring of condemnation — and a fraught and complicated debate about who’s to blame. But in a rare moment of unity, Australia’s federal lawmakers on Thursday advanced hate crime laws almost unanimously.

“We want people who are engaged in antisemitic activities to be caught, to be charged and to be put in the clink," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.

“This is a time of national crisis,” opposition leader Peter Dutton said.

What’s happening in Australia?

Jewish and Muslim organizations and hate researchers have recorded drastic spikes in hate-fueled incidents on both groups since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. And although how groups define antisemitism and Islamophobia differs, the numbers the organizations cite all show a rise in incidents.

Antisemitic episodes in the two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne — home to 85% of Australia’s Jewish population — have drawn the highest profile because they’re severe, unusual and public.

Since November they've included:

— A trailer filled with explosives used in the mining industry and a list of Jewish targets discovered on Sydney's outskirts

— Firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue, with one person hurt. Defacement of another with Nazi symbols and pro-Palestine graffiti

— A Jewish childcare center set on fire

— Jewish schools in Sydney and Melbourne daubed with white supremacist graffiti

— Three Jewish businesses torched

— The former home of a prominent Jewish leader sprayed with graffiti

— Cars defaced and windows smashed in areas where Jews live

Counter-terrorism officials have arrested 12 people in connection with those crimes. Nearly 200 more have been charged since October 2023 in the state of New South Wales – where Sydney is located – with crimes linked to antisemitism, police say.

Who’s committing the crimes?

Investigators are examining whether criminals for hire were paid by foreign actors to carry out the recent attacks, leaders of the taskforce said in January. They did not specify what foreign interests they believed were responsible.

Days later, officials said the 12 arrested by the taskforce don't share the antisemitic ideology expressed by their crimes, underscoring suggestions that the acts were orchestrated abroad.

The revelations were strange — but not unprecedented, analysts said.

“It’s not completely new, the connection between ideological groups and criminal groups,” said Matteo Vergani, a researcher of hate and extremism with Deakin University. “What’s new is that it usually happens in relation to larger scale terrorist attacks. So that is surprising.”