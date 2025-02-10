British MP objects to Bengali signboard at London tube station; Musk supports his views

LONDON: A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London's Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only.

Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, took to his official X account and posted a picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station.

"This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," Lowe posted on Sunday.

Lowe's post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it's alright to have bilingual signage.

Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post.

"Yes," Musk responded.