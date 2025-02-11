Israel threatens to restart war in Gaza if hostages are not returned by Saturday

JERUSALEM: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said Israel would resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas did not return hostages by Saturday noon, without specifying whether he was referring to all captives.

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF (Israeli military) will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said in a statement issued after a meeting with his security cabinet.

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called on the prime minister to "open the gates of hell" on Hamas if the Palestinian militant group failed to release all hostages by Saturday.

In a statement, Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "inform Hamas unequivocally: Either all the hostages are released by Saturday -- no more phases, no more games -- or we open the gates of hell on them."