Nearly everyone in the world breathes bad air. This is what you can do to lower your risk

What’s the best way to tell if air is safe?

Over 6,000 cities in 117 countries now monitor air quality, and many weather mobile apps include air quality information. But trying to gauge how bad the air is by looking at these numbers can be confusing.

To help people understand air quality levels more easily, many countries have adopted an air quality index or AQI — a numerical scale where larger numbers mean worse air. They are also often assigned different colors to show whether the air is clean or not.

But different countries have different air quality standards. For instance, India’s daily PM 2.5 limit is more than 1.5-times higher than Thailand’s limit and 4-times higher than WHO standards.

This means that countries calculate AQIs differently and the numbers aren’t comparable with each other. This is also why sometimes AQI scores by private companies using stricter standards may be different from those calculated by national regulators.

What are the best ways to protect yourself from air pollution?

The goal, of course, is to limit exposure when air quality is bad, by staying inside or wearing a mask.

Staying inside however, isn't always possible, especially for people who must live or work outside, noted Danny Djarum, an air quality researcher at World Resources Institute, an environmental advocacy group. “They can’t really afford not going out,” he said.

Pakaphol Asavakomolnant, an office worker in Bangkok, said that he wears a mask every day and avoids riding to work on a motorbike. “I get a sore throat when I come to work in the morning and I forget to wear a mask,” he said.

People also need to be aware of indoor air pollution which can often be caused by common household activities like cooking or even burning an incense stick.