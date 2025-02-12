Russia releases imprisoned American Marc Fogel in what US calls a step toward the end of Ukraine war

WASHINGTON: Marc Fogel, an American history teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, has been released and returned to the U.S. in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Donald Trump, left Russia with Fogel and brought him to the White House, where Trump greeted him.

"I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now," Fogel said as he stood next to Trump with an American flag draped around his shoulders.

Fogel, who is from Pennsylvania and was expected to be reunited with his family by the end of the day, said he would forever be indebted to Trump.

Trump said another American would be released on Wednesday, though he declined to name the person or say from what country, only saying it was someone "very special".

The president declined to say if he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Fogel, but Fogel praised the Russian leader as "very generous and statesmanlike in granting me a pardon."

Asked about the terms of the deal, Trump said: "Very fair, very, very fair, very reasonable. Not like deals you've seen over the years. They were very fair."

He did not say what the United States exchanged for Fogel's release.