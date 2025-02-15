Elon Musk's children have been to places many will never see: Report

Two of Elon Musk's siblings exchanged gifts with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while their father discussed technology and innovation with the Indian leader.

From meetings with foreign leaders to the control room of a SpaceX launch, Musk's children have debuted as constant sidekicks to their father's endeavors in tech, business and now, politics, according to BBC.

But why do Musk's children tag along?

Quoting Kurt Braddock, an American University professor of public communication, BBC said, "the inclusion of the kids in many public appearances is very much a politician move or a political move to make him seem a bit more personable (and) take a human approach to how the public views him."

Braddock said he believes their inclusion is intentional - a distraction that benefits both Musk and Trump.

"I do think that there is a bit of a strategy here trying to draw attention to some things while diverting attention to other things," he told the BBC.

Jon Haber, a strategic communication consultant who has worked with five presidential campaigns and teaches at Harvard, told BBC that Musk's children making frequent appearances - and creating viral moments - is beneficial for Trump.

"For Trump, the more chaos, the more he floods the zone, the less anybody can really focus on. Chaos works for him," Haber said.

Musk has had 12 children with three different women, BBC said.