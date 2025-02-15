Trump's new order cuts down US visa renewal period for Indians to 12 months

NEW DELHI: Stringent visa regulations await those seeking entry into the US as American embassies in many parts of the world, including India begin implementing President Trump's January 20 executive order.

"The Department of State is conducting a full review of the visa program as directed by the Executive Order," a US government official confirmed to this newspaper.

Under Executive Order 14161—Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats—the Secretary of State, Attorney General, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Director of National Intelligence must submit a report to the President within 60 days.

This report will identify countries with inadequate vetting and screening procedures and recommend partial or full suspensions on the admission of nationals from those countries.

Indian travellers planning to renew US visas may now face a fresh challenge.

In line with the new order, the U.S. Department of State has abruptly reduced the eligibility window for visa interview waivers (dropbox) from 48 months to just 12 months, which will lead to longer wait for thousands of Indian applicants.

This change will affect nonimmigrant visa holders, such as those with H-1B and B1/B2 visas. H1 B visa is meant for specialty occupation, and B1 and B 2 visa B-1/B-2 visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows foreign citizens to visit the United States for business or tourism. It can also be used for both purposes.

These individuals had previously enjoyed more lenient rules that were established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order seeks to “re-establish a uniform baseline for screening and vetting standards and procedures, consistent with the uniform baseline that existed on January 19, 2021, that will be used for any alien seeking a visa or immigration.”