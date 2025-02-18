Costa Rica to receive 200 deported migrants from US under new agreement

NEW DELHI: Costa Rica has announced that it will accept illegal migrants deported from the United States who are nationals of other countries, following similar agreements by Panama and Guatemala.

The first group, consisting of 200 migrants from Central Asia and India, is set to arrive on a commercial flight from the US on Wednesday.

"The Government of Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants to their country," a statement from Costa Rica's presidential office confirmed. The migrants will be housed at a Temporary Migrant Care Centre near the Panama border before being transported to their countries of origin.

Costa Rica clarified that the process will be fully financed by the US government under the supervision of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).