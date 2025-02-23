Elon Musk gives US federal workers 48 hours to justify work or face action

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump, said Saturday that all US federal employees must justify their work or lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed him to be "more aggressive" in slashing government spending.

Musk, the world's richest person and Trump's biggest donor, has led the effort to fire swaths of the government workforce.

"All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote.

According to a copy of the email provided to AFP, federal workers were asked to submit "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."

The email came from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), with the subject line "What did you do last week?". The deadline to reply was 11:59 pm Monday, though the message did not say failure to do so would lead to termination.