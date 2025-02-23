University in Pakistan's Karachi criticised for issuing show cause notice to students for celebrating Holi

KARACHI: A leading private university in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province has been criticized for issuing a show-cause notice to students for celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi on its campus.

Lal Malhi, a former parliamentarian, posted on social media the notice issued to the students, most of them Hindus, by Dawood University of Engineering and Technology.

The institute clarified it was an old case and dismissed reports that any FIRs had been registered against students.

“The students were issued notices for having an event on campus without seeking clearance from administration, which is a breach of varsity regulations,” an official said.