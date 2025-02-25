$2 Million worth of new Nike sneakers stolen from freight trains in California and Arizona

It was one of at least 10 heists targeting BNSF trains in remote areas of the Mojave Desert since last March that authorities are investigating, the Los Angeles Times reported.

All but one resulted in the theft of Nike sneakers, according to investigators.

Eleven people were charged in the January 13 burglary with possessing or receiving goods stolen from interstate shipment.

All 11 have pleaded not guilty and were all ordered detained until trial. Ten are Mexicans who were in the United States illegally. Another defendant is a Mexican citizen who was in asylum proceedings in the United States, authorities said in court records.

The suspects in the January 13 heist were caught with the help of tracking devices that were inside some of the boxes, the complaint says.

In another case, a BNSF train came to an emergency stop near Hackberry, Arizona, on Nov. 20 after it started losing air, according to a complaint filed in the Phoenix federal court. Sheriff’s deputies in Mohave County stopped a white panel van seen leaving the area and found about 180 pairs of then-unreleased Air Jordan 11 Retro Legend Blue sneakers valued at $41,400, the complaint states.

Two other cases in which BNSF freight trains were burglarized near Kingman and Seligman, Arizona, last year resulted in the theft of $612,000 worth of Nikes and eight arrests, according to federal criminal complaints.