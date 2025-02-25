AI-generated video of Trump sucking Musk's toes prompts US government investigation

WASHINGTON: An AI-generated video of US President Donald Trump sucking Elon Musk's feet was shown inside the headquarters of a US government department, prompting an investigation, a spokesperson said.

The video was "briefly" played on screens at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Monday, the New York Times reported.

It criticised Trump's close relationship with Musk, the world's richest person, who has been put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and tasked with cutting federal staffing and spending.

An inscription that read "Long Live the Real King" was superimposed over the video, referencing a message Trump posted on his Truth Social platform to celebrate his government's nixing of the New York City congestion pricing plan.