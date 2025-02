Top cleric, 4 worshippers killed in suicide bomb attack at seminary in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A top cleric and four worshippers were killed and 20 others injured in a blast triggered by a suicide bomber during Friday prayers at a seminary in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province ahead of the fasting month of Ramazan, police said.

The blast claimed the life of Hamidul Haq Haqqani, chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of the Madrassa-e-Haqqania, located in Akora Khattak town of Nowshera district, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed.

Born in 1968, Hamidul Haq became chief of his JUI (Sami Group) after the death of his father Maulana Sami ul Haq.

IGP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed said it is suspected to be a suicide bombing and Hamidul Haq appeared to be the target.

"We had provided six security guards to Hamidul Haq," he said.

DPO Nowshera district Abdur Rasheed said the blast occurred during 'Jumma' prayer.

The Darul Uloom Haqqania madrassa propagates the Hanafi Deobandi school of Sunni Islam.