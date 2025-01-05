Etihad Airways wheels explode on runway before take-off at Melbourne airport; 289 passengers evacuated safely

An Etihad Airways flight carrying 289 passengers was forced to abort take-off at Melbourne Airport on Sunday evening after two wheels on the aircraft's landing gear exploded.
The incident happened moments before the Boeing 787 jet, operating as flight EY461 to Abu Dhabi, was due to leave the runway.
Emergency services quickly surrounded the aircraft, and foam was applied to the landing gear as a precaution.
No injuries were reported, and all passengers safely disembarked and returned to the terminal. However, the incident caused significant disruption, with the airport’s runway closed for a period, leading to delays for both departing and arriving flights.
Etihad Airways has expressed regret over the incident and assured passengers that their teams are working diligently to facilitate onward journeys.
An Etihad Airways spokesperson said, "Etihad Airways flight EY461 from Melbourne (MEL) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) experienced a rejected take-off on 05 January 2025. The flight crew decided to halt the take-off for technical reasons. The aircraft was safely brought to a stop on the runway, and emergency services attended as a precaution."
"Guests have been disembarked safely, and our teams are working to enable them to continue their onward journeys as quickly as possible. Etihad Airways sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew remain our highest priority. The fire service applied foam to the tyres on the aircraft's landing gear, which is a routine precaution following a high-speed rejected take-off."
The cause of the wheel explosions is under investigation.