Etihad Airways wheels explode on runway before take-off at Melbourne airport; 289 passengers evacuated safely

An Etihad Airways flight carrying 289 passengers was forced to abort take-off at Melbourne Airport on Sunday evening after two wheels on the aircraft's landing gear exploded.

The incident happened moments before the Boeing 787 jet, operating as flight EY461 to Abu Dhabi, was due to leave the runway.

Emergency services quickly surrounded the aircraft, and foam was applied to the landing gear as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers safely disembarked and returned to the terminal. However, the incident caused significant disruption, with the airport’s runway closed for a period, leading to delays for both departing and arriving flights.