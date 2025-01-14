'The Sandman' author Neil Gaiman sexually assaulted babysitter in front of his son: Report

Months after initial accusations, Acclaimed British author Neil Gaiman is facing a new wave of serious allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. In a New York Magazine article titled "There Is No Safe Word," eight women have come forward with accounts of assault, coercion, and abuse by the author.

Among the accusers is a former nanny for Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. The nanny alleges multiple instances of sexual assault, including an incident in New Zealand where Gaiman assaulted her in a backyard bathtub. She also describes a harrowing incident in a hotel room where Gaiman assaulted her while his son was playing nearby, instructing her to use submissive language.

The report highlights a disturbing pattern: most of the alleged victims were young women in their 20s, while Gaiman was significantly older, often in his 40s or older.

These new allegations follow a July 2024 podcast series titled "Master" by Tortoise Media, where five women previously accused Gaiman of sexual assault.

J.K. Rowling Speaks Out

J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, has publicly addressed the allegations against Gaiman, expressing concern over the apparent silence within the literary community.

"The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).