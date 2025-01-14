US Senate confirmation hearings for Trump's cabinet begins with notorious Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth

WASHINGTON: Confirmation hearings for US President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees kicked off on Tuesday with a combative session for controversial Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct and who lacks experience leading large organizations.

US Senate Republicans are keen for Trump's national security nominees to be confirmed quickly and Democrats may agree to fast-track some. But they are determined to throw up roadblocks in front of candidates they see as unfit.

Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer, was grilled by Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee over his opposition to efforts to promote diversity in the military and to women serving in combat, but he was largely defended by Republicans.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Hegseth's past comments as "so hurtful to the men and women who are currently serving in the US military, harmful to morale, harmful to good order and discipline."

Hegseth stuck to his opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion policies, saying they are "dividing troops inside formations, causing commanders to walk on eggshells, not putting meritocracy first."

But he sought to soften past remarks on women serving in combat -- something he stated as recently as November 2024 that he opposed.

"I respect every single female service member that has put on the uniform past and present. My critiques... recently and in the past, and from personal experience, have been instances where I've seen standards lowered," Hegseth told lawmakers.

"Women will have access to ground combat roles... given the standards remain high," the 44-year-old said.

He has also come under fire for concerns about his past personal conduct, as well as his ability to lead the Pentagon -- a massive bureaucracy that employs more than three million people.

Senator Jack Reed, the committee's ranking Democrat, put it bluntly: "Mr Hegseth, I do not believe that you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job."

"We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources -- including your own writings -- implicate you with disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other troubling issues," Reed said.