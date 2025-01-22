'Want competent people coming into country': US President Trump weighs in on H-1B visa debate

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he likes both sides of the argument on H-1B foreign guest workers' visa, noting that the country needs "very competent" and "great" people which is possible through this visa programme.

Trump also said that he has also used the H-1B visa programme.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

"I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do.

But I don't want to stop -- and I'm not just talking about engineers, I'm talking about people at all levels," Trump told reporters at the White House during a joint news conference with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.